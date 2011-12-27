Nexus 7 at a Glance:
• Cost: $199 for 8GB, $249 for 16GB
• In the UK pricing is at £159 with 16GB of storage – £110 less than the same-capacity iPad mini. There is also a 32GB Wi-Fi-only Google Nexus 7 for £199, and a 32GB Wi-Fi + 3G model for £239.
• Overall Look and Feel: The Nexus is sleek and smooth, with a leathery back to keep it from slipping right out of your hands. It’s light...
Facebook’s historic $16 billion IPO last Friday is quickly showing signs of turning into flop. First there were technical problems with the NASDAQ systems on the day of the launch – this resulted in investors losing out on shares and orders being cancelled or lost. Then later on the same day as the launch, the share price started to slide down – it was rescued when Wall Street banks bought...
Twitter In Privacy Outrage
In ever continuing privacy invasions by corporations and governments, Twitter has announced it will be selling user tweets to advertisers / marketing companies. A UK company Datasift has access to two years’ worth of Tweets. Companies will also be able to buy users’ history including any GPS information. More than 1,000 companies have joined a waiting list to...
Corporations including Social networks and software houses are using smartphone apps especially free ones as ‘fronts’ to allow them to spy on cameras, intercept calls, users’ text messages, and even track their location, it was revealed to the public and media.
Users are normally just keen on installing chosen apps and readily agree to accepting lengthy small-print terms and conditions when...
Google
Most web users are still unaware about the major privacy change that Google will implement on 1st march 2012. This new change enables them to gather, store and use personal information about its users from all the various Google services.
The new policy, which has been criticised by privacy campaigners across the globe and some of whom have filed a complaint to U.S. regulators, comes growing...
The Home Office is planning to monitor and record every text message, email, phone call, and every website visited by UK citizens. They been in discussion with ISP’s and telecoms companies for a few months and plans could be officially announced in May this year.
Under the proposed plans, the Government will order broadband providers, landline and mobile phone companies to save the information for...